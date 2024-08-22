Skip to content

MLA Paddon Comments on Federal Funding for Storm Flooding Infrastructure Project in Harrison, Hope

Harrison Hot Springs/Ottawa/Hope- Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says the community of Harrison Hot Springs will benefit from water infrastructure upgrades. Hope will also receive federal money .

“I know that residents have concerns about flooding and want to know that their community is secure, especially in case of emergencies,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This joint investment will help better protect Harrison Hot Springs from potential future floods and improve stormwater treatment.

In Harrison Hot Springs, the Highway 9 Storm Sewer Infrastructure project will provide upgrades to stormwater infrastructure that will increase capacity to treat and manage stormwater and help prevent future flooding. The province is providing $708,294 to the project, with $800,000 coming from the federal government and $566,763 in municipal funding.

Four communities across the province are receiving upgrades to their water infrastructure after a combined investment of more than $7.6 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)  from the federal and provincial governments, and municipal partners.

In Hope that includes $850,000 in federal dollars for the Water Utility Amalgamation Project. This project will rehabilitate a water storage reservoir and construct a booster station to enhance water access and fire-fighting capabilities.

Richmond and Alberni will also receive money.

Details: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/08/backgrounder-water-infrastructure-upgrades-across-british-columbia.html

