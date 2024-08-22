Fiery and Explosive Flamenco performance, Marco Flores’ Vengo Jondo at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – September 16

Chilliwack — The sights and sounds of flamenco will fill The Centre on September 16 as Marco Flores’ Vengo Jondo takes over the stage in a strikingly unique evening of dance! Celebrating the beginning of the HUB Behind the Curtain performance, you can expect to be sitting right on the stage alongside this explosive program. Vengo Jondo is a breath of fresh air as it highlights how flamenco is an ever-evolving dance while still honoring its roots.

Transcending cultural boundaries, Marco Flores Dance Company from Spain uses powerful dance, evocative music and heartfelt storytelling to create a performance that will keep you enthralled from the first step of his foot to the last. Marco Flores himself is one of the leading flamenco dancers of the time, who renews traditional flamenco dance with both his classical training and visionary style.

Vengo Jondo relies on the two elements that have always been present in flamenco: cante and toque. Using this traditional base, Flores showcases the ingenuity of his work by meeting it with a modern and contemporary edge. Dancing his way through various cante with an ease that only a few can manage, Flores will captivate you as he demonstrates his cultural and family heritage on which he has built his dance.

Through powerful footwork, soulful melodies and electrifying energy, Vengo Jondo celebrates the tradition of flamenco, an art that perfectly embodies the emotion and intensity of the human experience. Featuring the dynamic relationship between dancer and guitarist, Vengo Jondo is a showcase of why Flores is one of the most respected flamenco dancers of this time.

Vengo Jondo, Marco Flores is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 16 at 7:30. Tickets are $49 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (20% off for Explore the Arts Red, 15% off for Joy Years, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).