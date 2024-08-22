CN Ends Lock Out and Initiates Recovery Plan

Montreal (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN Rail announced late Thursday that effective 18:00 ET, it ended its lock out and immediately initiated its recovery plan.

CN Rail runs on the south side of the Fraser River, through Hope, Chilliwack and Abbotsford and onto Vancouver.

As CN awaits the formal order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), the Company is making this decision to expedite the recovery of the economy.

While CN is satisfied that this labour conflict has ended and that it can get back to its role of powering the economy, the Company is disappointed that a negotiated deal could not be achieved at the bargaining table despite its best efforts.

Railway labour dispute: Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, announces that the federal government has ordered binding arbitration, extension of term of current collective agreements and resumption of CN and CPKC railway operations.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3bvDDsE7Wa — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 22, 2024

