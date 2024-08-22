Chilliwack Museum and Archives Call for Submissions for 5th Annual Community Art Show

Chilliwack – – The Chilliwack Museum & Archives is seeking creative pieces to display in the upcoming 5th Annual Community Art Show. The exhibition will be hosted from October 17, 2024, to January 18,2025, and will feature imaginative works from the Community of Chilliwack.



“We started this initiative as a way to connect with our community during the COVID-19 lock down and it’s been so great to see it grow yearly into what it is today” says Shawna Dwyer, Executive Director “We look forward to welcoming new and returning artists of all ages for the show’s fifth year!”



Chilliwack Community members of any age, working in any medium, are welcome to submit their artwork. Work must be dropped off at the Chilliwack Museum with the submission form and media release by September 28, 2024.

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives reserves the right to refuse pieces based on size, medium, and content. Pieces that are not chosen for display must be picked up immediately. Full details of submission, display, and pick up requirements can be found at http://www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/community-art-show/.



Submissions are being accepted at the Chilliwack Museum from September 23 to 28, 2024 and must be accompanied by a Submission Form and Media Release Form, which can be picked up at the Museum or printed ahead of time from http://www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/community-art-show/.