Chilliwack Crime Stoppers Mugshots – August 21, 2024

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

THOM, Ronald

Crimestoppers THOM, Ronald

Age: 60

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 146lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Uttering Threats

Warrant in effect: August 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

IBARRA, Jemori

Crimestoppers IBARRA, Jemori

Age: 34

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 200lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Production of a Controlled Substance

Warrant in effect: August 19, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide

CARDINAL, Christopher

Crimestoppers CARDINAL, Christopher 2024

Age: 47

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Black/Grey

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Mischief x2 and Theft $5000 or Under x2

Warrant in effect: August 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack