Chilliwack Crime Stoppers Mugshots – August 21, 2024

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
THOM, Ronald
Age: 60
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 146lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Uttering Threats
Warrant in effect: August 7, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
IBARRA, Jemori
Age: 34
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 200lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Production of a Controlled Substance
Warrant in effect: August 19, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide
CARDINAL, Christopher
Age: 47
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 186lbs
Hair: Black/Grey
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Mischief x2 and Theft $5000 or Under x2
Warrant in effect: August 7, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack