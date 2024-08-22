2024 Tour de Cure in the Fraser Valley – F*** Cancer – Cloverdale to Chilliwack to Hope – August 24 and 25

Fraser Valley – Every year the Tour de Cure fundraiser reaches out to riders and gift givers to find a cure for cancer, bike ride through the valley and for the fellowship.

The 2024 ride starts in Cloverdale on Saturday August 24 and riders will be coming into Chilliwack area by about 1pm (The really fast ones) until around 4 to 5pm.

On Sunday morning (August 25) riders will be leaving in groups every 15 minutes starting at 7AM.

Over 2000 riders and volunteerswill take part.

This year, riders can choose their Tour de Cure experience:

Two-day epic adventure on Aug. 24-25, 2024, from Cloverdale to Hope

One-day epic journey on Aug. 25, 2024, from Chilliwack to Hope

Join today and fundraise $2,500 to receive your limited edition Tour de Cure jersey.

