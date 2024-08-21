Chilliwack Cultural Centre 20924-25 Season opener – Taqəš and Other Works – Ballet

Chilliwack— On September 14, step into a night where tradition meets innovation at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s season opener. The evening begins with a warm and traditional welcome from Chief Johnathon Prest and Elder Eddie Gardner of the Sqwá (Skwah) First Nation, and will end with a brilliant selection of performances from Ballet Kelowna in Taqəš and Other Works!

First, immerse yourself in the Salish Weaving Exhibit curated by Joy Hall. The weaving exhibit celebrates the rich cultural heritage, oral histories, and transformation stories of Sólh Téméxw (Our Land) and the Stó:lō people.

Visitors will be captivated by the intricate designs and profound narratives woven into each piece, offering a deep connection and learning experience to the history and spirit of this beautiful region. MC Á’a Líya Warbus will guide you through this cultural journey, enriching your understanding of the artistry on display.

During the reception that follows, enjoy traditional Stó:lō Bannock as you connect with fellow art enthusiasts and reflect on the exhibit. As you explore the exhibit, you’ll also have the opportunity to support the preservation and revitalization of the Halq’eméylem language by donating to the Stó:lō Shxwelí Halq’eméylem language program. A donation box will be available on-site throughout the evening.

Just before the evening’s main event, you’ll have the unique opportunity to hear from Cameron Fraser-Monroe, the choreographer of Taqəš. His brief introduction will give you a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the ballet, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating performance.

With the lights dimmed and anticipation high, Ballet Kelowna will take the stage for Taqəš, a performance that masterfully blends contemporary ballet with Indigenous storytelling. Taqəš [tawKESH] means “to return something” in ʔayʔaǰuθəm (Ayajuthem), which is traditionally spoken by the ɬəʔamɛn, k̓ómoks, χʷɛmaɬkʷu, and ƛohos (Tla’amin, K’omoks, Homalco and Klahoose) First Nations. This performanceis a testament to the artistry and vision of Cameron Fraser-Monroe as he uses all of his classical ballet training and weaves it together with traditional Coast Salish Grass and Hoop dance. Set to several songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, Taqəš tells the traditional story of “Raven Returns to Water”, which centers around ῤoho (raven) and walθ (frog).

The evening will also feature Bolero, choreographed by Guillame Côté and The Cowboy Act, choreographed by Cameron Fraser-Monroe. To bring the evening full circle, stay after the show for a talkback with Cameron Fraser-Monroe and the dancers, where you can delve deeper into the themes and choreography of these powerful work.

Event Schedule:

· 6:00 PM: Doors Open.

· 6:30 PM: Welcome Ceremony by Chief Johnathon Prest and Elder Eddie Gardner.

· 6:35 PM: Salish Weaving Exhibit Introduction by MC Á’a Líya Warbus.

· 7:00 PM: Reception and Exhibit Viewing with Stó:lō Bannock.

· 7:30 PM: Season Launch Welcome Ceremony.

· Ballet Kelowna’s Taqəš Performance.

· Post-Performance: Talkback with Cameron Fraser-Monroe.

Taqәš and Other Works is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 14 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (20% off for Explore the Arts Red, 15% off for Joy Years, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).