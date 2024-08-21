Cheam First Nation Purchases Fraser River Lodge

Cheam / Pelólxw Territory (Rosedale) – Cheam First Nation has finalized the purchase of the Fraser River Lodge, the world-class tourism lodge and successful business which is located near the Cheam First Nation reserve lands, close to Agassiz. This new property is also just one mile upriver from their Cheam Fishing Village and Campground.

From their media release:

This recent $18.1M acquisition of the Fraser River Lodge is an example of Cheam First Nation taking steps to rebuild their community and increase the much-needed land base for their future. Cheam is taking matters into their own hands to create a better world for their people. They see a sustainable, prosperous future in eco-cultural tourism, eco-system-based agriculture, sustainable land development, and building world-class holistic health systems for their people and all neighbors in the region.

Cheam has also recently purchased two parcels of farmland on the North side of the Fraser River near their reserve lands. These lands combined with the agricultural lands Cheam already has are creating a base for an ecosystem-based farming initiative that Cheam started this year.

These acquisitions have been done without any support from the provincial/federal government, or outside funding. Cheam has used their own source revenues and worked with banking partners to secure the necessary funds to do this momentous work.

“Our people, our land and our culture are the most important assets in our world. Many of our elders and our people have been doing work to heal from intergenerational traumas, and to rebuild themselves into healthy strong members of our community. We have more work to do in this regard but it’s happening. Our land and environment have also faced traumas from colonialism and the over-harvesting of many resources. We want to find ways to protect our land and environment and to help it heal so that future generations of our people, all British Columbians and Canadians can have a sustainable future in this beautiful land. We see tourism and the other initiatives that we are undertaking as a way to facilitate this.”

“The negotiation to acquire the Fraser River Lodge was done between Cheam and our longstanding neighbor, the previous owner, with the utmost integrity and we are forever grateful to him and his family for building this amazing business and working with us to transition the land and business into our hands to help support our people’s future. We look forward to collaborating with the existing team at Fraser River Lodge to ensure a smooth transition while integrating into the long-term vision. This is what true reconciliation looks like, people working together .” Cheam Chief Darwin Douglas stated.

Cheam is also working diligently on another eco-cultural tourism project within their territory. They continue to wait for the B.C. government to provide clarity regarding the approval of the Cascade Skyline sightseeing gondola, which is a $70 million project set to be a major tourism attraction in the Eastern Fraser Valley. As co-owners, Cheam and the Pelólxw Tribe have asked for the province’s cooperation in approving this long-delayed project ASAP.

About Cheam First Nation – Cheam is an ancient village site and modern-day home to the Cheam people. Cheam is traditionally part of the Pelólxw tribe of Stó:lō Xwelmexw peoples and the larger Coast Salish Indigenous Peoples of the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Northern Washington, USA. The Cheam assert inherent title and rights over a vast territory and have never surrendered or ceded their lands. Many Cheam people continue to practice their ancient beliefs, traditions and ceremonies despite the impacts and injustices of colonialism. Cheam people are working towards a healthy, prosperous future for their people and generations to come.