Abbotsford Canucks Goaltending Coach Marko Torenius, Promoted to Goaltending Coach of the Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks Marko Torenius, has been promoted to Goaltending Coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Current Head Goalie Coach and Director of Goaltending Ian Clark asked for a new position with the team and will now work as a goalie scout and goaltending development coach.

“When Ian approached me to say that he needed to make a change in his role to transition off the ice, we quickly went to work to find a solution,” said Allvin. “With Clarkie wanting something different at the hockey club, we were extremely fortunate to have Marko in the system and ready to take on the responsibility of becoming our new goaltending coach in Vancouver. Unfortunately, Ian can no longer go on the ice regularly to do the things that have made him successful. But this new role will fit with his expertise and having Clarkie going out to find and develop talent will be a big asset to the organization.”

Torenius has spent the past two seasons working with the AHL Canucks as a Goaltending Coach and Goaltending Development coach for other Canucks goaltending prospects. Prior to his time in Abbotsford, he served as Goaltending Coach for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) from 2014-2022. Before joining SKA, he spent parts of two seasons as Goaltending Coach of the KHL’s Sibir Novosibirsk and seven seasons as Team Manager and Goaltending Coach of the Espoo Blues of the SM-liiga.

Clark is currently in his second stint with the organization. Returning to the club in July of 2018, and signing a multi-year contract extension in June of 2021. Before his current stop in Vancouver, he spent seven seasons in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. A Vancouver native, Clark was also a member of the Canucks coaching staff from 2002-10. He has worked on Team Canada’s coaching staff at World Junior Championships from 2003-06, winning silver in 2003 and 2004 and gold in 2005 and 2006. He also served as a consultant for the Florida Panthers in 2001.02 and Sweden’s MoDo Hockey club.