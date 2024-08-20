Patti MacAhonic Leaves Ann Davis Society

Chilliwack – Patti MacAhonic has left her position as Executive Director of the Ann Davis Transition Society in Chilliwack. She remains “Area D” Director for the FVRD.

In a brief statement to FVN, acting Executive Director Courtney Ukrainetz emailed: Our current Acting Executive Director/Director of Housing, Programs, and Services is Courtney Ukrainetz. We can confirm that Patti MacAhonic is no longer employed by Ann Davis Transition Society as of July 23rd, 2024. We can not comment further on this matter.

In a written statement Patti MacAhonic made to FVN:

After 10 1/2 years as the Executive Director of the Ann Davis Transition Society, Patti MacAhonic is moving in a new career direction. She takes great pride in the work that the society’s team and she have done over this time. Ms. MacAhonic successfully guided the team through many challenges, while keeping clients and staff safe through many challenging times. These included COVID and the complex process of unionization, both occurring during the same year. As well the society faced the challenges of flooding and a heat dome.

Patti’s work has been recognized with 27 organizational awards both locally and provincially. The society attained Gold Standard CARF 3 year accreditation for non-profits. As well Patti managed the development of the staff team from 23 to 70. This work made enormous increases in service delivery, with the number of clients served increasing from 2,600 in 2013 to over 20,000 per month at present.

During her tenure, Patti was responsible for developing grants and projects. These included, the opening of a new 22 bed women’s housing facility, an outreach office and the successful application for a grant to finance a new 58 unit housing project. Patti played a significant role in the design team for the housing which will see new facilities providing significant housing which will result insignificant housing for women and children in the community in the near future.

Patti wishes to thank Shelley Bolan who retired in December 2023, Ms. Bolan was with ADTS for 29 years. She and Patti worked through many difficult times. The work often involved direct response to the more serious emergency and crisis calls from women and children fleeing domestic violence. Patti speaks highly of the Chilliwack Community that has always been generous in the support of the organization and herself. She values highly the friendships she has developed over these years. She wishes the organization all the best and is now looking forward to spending more time with her family and perhaps exploring new opportunities.

One of the more heated debates that she was involved in, was before the development of District 1881 (starting in 2018) . Prior to that, MacAhonic pleaded with then Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz, that the old CIBC building on Five Corners, become a women’s shelter and safe haven. That met with resistance from then Council and neighbouring businesses at the time. That building now is home for an insurance company.

Ann Davis is currently being managed by acting Executive Director Courtney Ukrainetz, who is also Director of Housing, Programs and Services.