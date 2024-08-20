Grant Thornton Foundation Make $15,585 Donation to Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s Pediatric and Maternity Unit

Abbotsford – Grant Thornton Foundation made a $15,585 Donation to Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s Pediatric amd Maternity Unit.



The donation, which Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, described as ‘wonderful for our tiny patients’ was made by the Grant Thornton Foundation a

charity dedicated to making a positive impact for local communities.



Adam Gaumont, senior accountant at Grant Thornton, states, “as a proud member of the Abbotsford community, our decision to support the Abbotsford Regional Hospital was driven by the importance of having a healthy community and to give some much needed support to those who selflessly help the ill. Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s ongoing commitment to improve Abbotsford strengthens our civic bonds and serves as an inspiration to us all”.



Dr. Jassal, donor relations, states, “breast pumps are especially useful for mothers with low milk supply or other medical reasons that may prevent breastfeeding. And the milk warmer provides our tiny patients-in-care with safe and consistent milk temperatures, reducing the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort”.

For more information, Visit fvhcf.ca

Call 604 851 4890

Email info@fvhcf.ca