Two of the Othello Tunnels Opened Over the Weekend

Othello Tunnels/Hope/Coquihalla Provincial Park (with files from FVN’s Brian McKinney) – Over the past few months, there has been confusion over any opening of the Othello Tunnels.

FVN reported over the summer that: “Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels are extremely popular, and their spectacular beauty and unique features provide good reason,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We know people have been waiting a long time for the park to safely open. The damage to this park from the atmospheric river was extensive, and we are designing and rebuilding more resilient infrastructure so it can better withstand the impacts of climate change.” The damage was caused during the November 2021 atmospheric river and floods. The restoration work will happen in two phases so people can visit part of the park. The first phase will focus on restoring facilities and access from the park entrance and parking lot to the end of tunnel two. The trail will be resurfaced and elevated to prevent similar damage from flooding. The rest of the park is projected to open in 2025.

However , On July 10 came the bad news from Hope Mayor Victor Smith via Hope, Cascades, and Canyons Visitors Centre: Unfortunately, the Othello Tunnels will remain closed until September or later, we don’t have any further information at the moment.

An August 18 visit by FVN’s Brian McKinney noted that the first two tunnels from the parking lot are now open. After that there is no access to the other tunnels or the connecting bridge as the repair work continues.

This is just in time for the Labour Day long weekend and the last blast for summer holidays before school starts.