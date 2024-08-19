Long Term Care Announcement in Chilliwack Scheduled for Monday August 19

Chilliwack – According to a Friday media release (August 16) BC Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled to be in Chilliwack for an announcement on a new long term health care facility.

The Bradley Centre (where the announcement is to take place) is part of CGH and properties near the hospital have been cleared and fenced off in recent months.

The announcement is slated for lunch time on Monday August 19.

The timing is noted as the Provincial Election is October 19, and the NDP government has taken heat for health care policies.

More to come.