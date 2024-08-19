Federal Funding Available for Operators of EV Charging Stations

Chilliwack – The Government of Canada has opened the application portal to submit proposals for the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, providing funding for owners and operators of charging and refueling infrastructure in our community.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for public electric vehicle (EV) charging and private EV charging is open until September 19, 2024 (23:59 Eastern Daylight Time).

Launched in 2019, the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) is a program that addresses a key barrier to the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV)—the lack of charging and hydrogen refuelling stations in Canada— by increasing the availability of localized charging and hydrogen refuelling opportunities where Canadians live, work, travel and play.

For more information, visit https://loom.ly/-kmbZ0Q