Bradley Centre – CGH Long Term Care Facility to be Replaced by Major Upgrade on Mary Street

Chilliwack – People living in Chilliwack will soon benefit from enhanced long-term care as Fraser Health prepares to build a new 200-bed care home near Chilliwack General Hospital in Mary Street.

“The redevelopment of the Bradley Centre, which will add 110 new beds and replace 90 existing beds, demonstrates our government’s commitment to improving care for seniors in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By investing in building more long-term care homes and improving the quality of existing facilities, we’re securing a future where older adults can age with dignity in their community.”

Fraser Health will construct a five-storey long-term care home at the 9000 block of Mary Street. The building will replace the 90-bed Bradley Centre, which opened in 1973 at Chilliwack General Hospital.

The new long-term care home will be designed as households, each accommodating 12 to 13 residents, with every resident having a private single-bed room and bathroom. It will include social and recreational spaces typical of a home, such as living rooms, dining rooms, activity areas and access to outdoor spaces.

The long-term care home will also house a 32-space adult day program designed to support older adults living independently at home. This program will provide social connection, engaging activities, exercise and health checks for seniors facing health challenges, ensuring they can maintain their independence, while receiving essential services to support their health and well-being.

The capital cost of the project will be shared between the Province and Fraser Vallery Regional Hospital District, and is estimated to be $274 million. The care home will be built, owned and operated by Fraser Health. Government approved the business plan in July 2024. The project will move into the procurement phase, with construction expected to commence in 2026 and complete in 2029.

Ruth Haggerty, family member of Bradley Centre resident – “The Bradley Centre long-term care home has been invaluable for my family, providing exceptional care and peace of mind knowing my mother is well cared for. The new facility will further enhance residents’ quality of life with more privacy, green spaces and quiet rooms for meaningful family conversations. This expansion means more families in our community will have access to the same level of care, easing the concerns we all face as we support our aging loved ones.”

2024 New Bradley Centre FVN August 19

2024 New Bradley Centre FVN August 19