Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel is on the Market for $5.1M

Chilliwack – There have been plenty of stories and social media posts about the Royal Hotel.

One thing is for certain, it is on the market. FVN has learned that the previous owner was in the throws of financial distress.

NOTE: from Heritage Chilliwack: it is listed on the Heritage interest Inventory, but is not designated.

Rod Friesen and Associates are listing the property at just under $5.1M, pending court proceedings. Listing is here.

The 116 year old hotel includes 27 rooms as well as the Tokyo Japanese Grill and Whiskey Richards Lounge.

From the Rod Friesen and Associates MLS listing:

This property presents a rare opportunity to acquire a 21,000+ SqFt historic hotel with 27 charming bed and breakfast suites, ideally situated in the rapidly transforming downtown Chilliwack area. The Royal Hotel, partially updated in 2000 and 2022, boasts a rich history and modem upgrades, including full sprinklers, updated plumbing, electrical systems, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation. The property also features multiple restaurant spaces, including a 155-seat dining area with an additional banquet room for larger events. Sold as-is-where-is, this unique investment is Subject to Court Approval and offers immense potential in a thriving location.Documents & Links:

Virtual Tour is here.