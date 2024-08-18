Skip to content

Abbotsford Cardinals beat Red Deer at WCBA Western Canadian Championship in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – The Abbotsford Cardinals captured the Bantam AAA WCBA Western Canadian Championship Sunday afternoon at Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

The Cardinals won the game 5-2 over the Red Deer Braves.

