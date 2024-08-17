Skip to content

Mission Fire – Vacant House – 11th and Dunsmuir

Mission – MFRS is on scene at a vacant house that caught fire early Saturday (August 16) morning near 11th Avenue and Dunsmuir Street.

Please avoid the area as crew continue mop up and investigation.

2024 Mission Fire 11th and Dunsmuir August 16

