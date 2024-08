Fraser Valley – Win one, lose one, repeat.

Saturday final at Exhibition Field in Chilliwack, @WestshoreRebels improve to 3-1 and @GoValleyHuskers drop to 2-2.

Westshore with no trouble at all, beats the home team 42-24.

Next up on August 24, the Huskers travel to McLeod Stadium to play the Langley Rams.

The Langley Rams are in Kamloops to plat the Broncos.

More to come.

Next up on August 24, the Rams host the Valley Huskers at McLeod Stadium.