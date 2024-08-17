Abbotsford 4th Annual Horsepower for Hospice – Sunday August 18

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society hosts their 4th Annual Horsepower for Hospice on Sunday August 18.

Downtown Abbotsford will be once again filled with classic and vintage cars for visitors to check out, food trucks, entertainment, raffles, trophies and more. ⁠

All funds raised will help Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support Society continue to support families who need critical palliative care and bereavement support for their loss and grief. Your generous support directly enables programming to assist children and families, ages 3 and up, to process their grief in a safe and healthy environment.

There are still spots available to register your vehicle for only $35 and all makes and models are welcome! ⁠

For full event details, visit the link here.