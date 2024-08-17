Skip to content

A Cultus Lake Training Captain Critically Injured in e-Scooter Accident – GoFundMe

Cultus Lake – From GoFundMe: A volunteer with the Cultus Lake Fire Department posted this. On Thursday night (August 15) a long-time devoted member and Training Captain, Shane Taylor, suffered a horrific accident on his electric scooter. He is in critical condition with multiple skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury, and a possible spinal injury as well. It’s going to be a long road ahead, and we’re all praying for his full recovery.

GoFundMe link is here.

