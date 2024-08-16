Surrey RCMP Investigating Counterfeit Smart Phone Operation – May Include Fraser Valley

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit (South CRU) has seized a large number of counterfeit smart phones as a part of an ongoing investigation where multiple suspects are alleged to have knowingly sold counterfeit goods.

The investigation began in December 2023 after a suspicious package was seized by police. The package contained what appeared to be multiple new Apple iPhones in their original packages with corresponding receipts; however, upon further investigation the phones were determined to be counterfeit and the receipts were fraudulent.

South CRU continued with their investigation and learned that counterfeit smart phones and other well-produced counterfeit products were being sold as genuine throughout the Lower Mainland. The investigation continues with a search for a possible connection in the Fraser Valley.

On June 27, 2024, South CRU executed two search warrants with the assistance of Surrey RCMP North Community Response Unit (NCRU), Surrey RCMP Youth Unit and Maple Ridge RCMP. The first search warrant was executed at a residence in the 6900-block of 135 Street in Surrey and second search warrant was executed on a residence in the 21700-block of 124 Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The following items were seized as a result:

74 counterfeit Apple iPhones in product boxes with 93 corresponding fraudulent receipts

9 counterfeit Apple Watch Ultra’s in product boxes with 4 corresponding fraudulent receipts

29 counterfeit Apple Airpod Pro’s in product boxes with 25 corresponding fraudulent receipts

2 counterfeit Apple Airpod Max

51 counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Phones in product boxes with 50 corresponding fraudulent receipts

12 counterfeit Prada sunglasses in product boxes with fraudulent certificates of authenticity

1 counterfeit Dyson Hairdryer

A large number of counterfeit Apple Product boxes, both empty and containing devices.

Security / authentication package stickers

Personal electronic devices seized for the purpose of further police investigation.

Multiple suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing to examine all seized items. Investigators are working to submit a complete report to BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.

Surrey RCMP is encouraging the public to take pro-active steps to verify the authenticity of cell phones when purchasing them through means other than buying them directly from the company or store.

When making a large purchase such as a smart phone; pay attention to the details, says Sgt. Tammy Lobb Media Relations Officer Surrey RCMP. Do not give your hard-earned money to a scammer, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is .

Surrey RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who may have inadvertently or unknowingly purchased a counterfeit smart phone or device to further their investigation. Individuals who may have had similar occurrences are asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-207100.