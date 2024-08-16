Chilliwack Basketball 2024 Fall Club Team Registration

Chilliwack – Registration for Chilliwack Basketball Association Fall Club teams is now open at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca
They’re offering teams for 3 months this coming Fall (September- December) for boys and girls in the following age groups.
Boys practices will be Monday & Weds
Girls practices will be Tues & Thurs
Boys;
Grade 3/4, 5, 6 , 7, 8 , 9
Girls;
Grade 5, 6, 7, 8 , 9
Chilliwack Basketball Association is excited to present our Fall Club Teams for Boys and Girls
Where: Local Chwk Gyms
When: Sept – Dec (3 Months)
Practice Times: Monday / Weds or Tuesday / Thurs
What: 2x practices per week,
3 tournaments,
Uniform,
Scrimmages,
Guest Coaches
Cost: $700 – (Monthly payment plans available)
Check out Canadian Tire Jumpstart – Individual Child Grants⠀
Focus on Skill Development, mental and physical development and Basketball IQ development to make you a complete player⠀⠀⠀
Come train with and develop your skills in a competitive environment with some of the best coaches in B.C. along with awesome guest coaches⠀⠀
Registration now at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca⠀…⠀
Email – chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com for any questions⠀…⠀
Follow on Instagram and Facebook at Chilliwack Basketball for updates on future programs