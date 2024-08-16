Chilliwack Basketball 2024 Fall Club Team Registration

Chilliwack – Registration for Chilliwack Basketball Association Fall Club teams is now open at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca

They’re offering teams for 3 months this coming Fall (September- December) for boys and girls in the following age groups.

Boys practices will be Monday & Weds

Girls practices will be Tues & Thurs

Boys;

Grade 3/4, 5, 6 , 7, 8 , 9

Girls;

Grade 5, 6, 7, 8 , 9

Chilliwack Basketball Association is excited to present our Fall Club Teams for Boys and Girls

Where: Local Chwk Gyms

When: Sept – Dec (3 Months)

Practice Times: Monday / Weds or Tuesday / Thurs

What: 2x practices per week,

3 tournaments,

Uniform,

Scrimmages,

Guest Coaches

Cost: $700 – (Monthly payment plans available)

Check out Canadian Tire Jumpstart – Individual Child Grants⠀

Focus on Skill Development, mental and physical development and Basketball IQ development to make you a complete player⠀⠀⠀

Come train with and develop your skills in a competitive environment with some of the best coaches in B.C. along with awesome guest coaches⠀⠀

Registration now at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca⠀…⠀

Email – chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com for any questions⠀…⠀

