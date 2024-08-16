2024 Indigenous Business Awards Includes Mission Establishment

Mission/Vancouver – The BC Achievement Foundation announced the recipients of the 2024 Indigenous Business Award (IBA) (The full details are HERE.)

Among the recipients is Seven Generations Environmental Services, based in Mission, who has been awarded ‘Business Partnership of the Year’.

Presented annually, the Indigenous Business Award program shares remarkable stories of Indigenous business excellence – while setting an inspiring example for the next generation of entrepreneurs. In addition to providing an authentic space to showcase successes and drive change, the awards help build stronger connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous economies in the province. By recognizing outstanding people and businesses, the IBA gives voice to Indigenous entrepreneurship while modelling success for others to follow. Now in its 16th year, the program counts over 225 remarkable businesses among its alumni.

2024 Indigenous Business Awardees:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Mo Dawson Creative, Victoria

Business of the Year – one-to-two person enterprise: Rad Relish Co., West Kelowna

Business of the Year – three-to-ten person enterprise: AshFireWear, Cranbrook

Business of the Year – eleven + person enterprise: KICA Contracting Ltd., Dease Lake

Community-owned Business of the Year – one entity: Ahous Adventures, Tofino

Community-owned Business of the Year – two or more entities: Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation, North Vancouver

Business Partnership of the Year: Seven Generations Environmental Services, Mission

Award of Distinction for Lifetime Achievement: Robert J. Dennis Sr. (Emchayiik), Anacla

The recipients will be recognized in a formal gala ceremony – open to the public – held on Monday, October 7 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Early Bird tickets are available until August 31, priced at $250 per person, and can be purchased HERE. From September 1, ticket prices are offered at the regular rate of $275 per person.