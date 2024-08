District of Kent – Due to a motor vehicle incident involving a utility pole on Agassiz Avenue some residents will experience a power outage for up to 8 hours. Agassiz Avenue will be closed from Meadow Drive to Mountainview Road for up to 8 hours as crews work to bring power back. Please expect delays, access is available to local traffic only.

For a detailed outage map please visit: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html