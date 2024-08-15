Mission Fire Investigating Blaze on Miller Crescent -Rule Out Natural Gas Leak

Mission (Mission Fire Rescue Service)- No injuries were reported following a house fire Wednesday on Miller Crescent.



The first-in truck encountered the house nearly completed engulfed and worked initially to protect the houses on either side.



While both adjoining houses suffered damage to the exterior, neither family was displaced.



The house of origin was a complete loss and posed a collapse risk to the adjacent homes, and there was also fire in spaces crews could not safely extinguish, so an excavator was brought in to demolish the structure.



“The cause of the fire was investigated by the fire prevention officer on scene,” said Chief Mark Goddard, “but the extent of the damage coupled with the necessary demolition of the building will make determining a cause very difficult.”



Goddard added “reports on social media that the cause was natural gas are unsubstantiated and due to the progression and nature of the fire, unlikely.”



A total of 21 firefighters, three engines, a ladder and the air truck responded along with two chief officers and three Emergency Support Services personnel.

2024 Mission Fire August 14 Miller Crescent