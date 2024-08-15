Cellphone Restrictions in BC Schools are Coming this September

Victoria – Cellphone restrictions in schools are coming this September. The new rules will:
• Reduce in-class distractions
• Help young people learn healthy habits around technology
• Support learning
• Support in-person socializing
Ask your school what they have planned.
Find out more about how we’re helping keep kids safe online: StrongerBC.gov.bc.ca/
OBITUARY – Former Chilliwack MP Chuck Strahl Dies From Cancer – Tributes
(Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl) – Statement from the Strahl Family on the Passing of the Honourable Chuck Strahl, P.C. It is with great sadness and