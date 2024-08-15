Skip to content

Cellphone Restrictions in BC Schools are Coming this September

Victoria – Cellphone restrictions in schools are coming this September. The new rules will:

• Reduce in-class distractions
• Help young people learn healthy habits around technology
• Support learning
• Support in-person socializing

Ask your school what they have planned.

Find out more about how we’re helping keep kids safe online: StrongerBC.gov.bc.ca/

