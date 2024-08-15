Skip to content

2024 Chillibowl – August 16, 17 and 18 at Townsend Park

Fraser Valley – The tradition continues.

The showcase for minor football in the Fraser Valley.

Chillibowl 2024 will be August 16, 17 & 18 at Townsend Park in Chilliwack.

Sponsored by Element Spray Foam

Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL!

