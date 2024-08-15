2024 Chillibowl – August 16, 17 and 18 at Townsend Park

Fraser Valley – The tradition continues.
The showcase for minor football in the Fraser Valley.
Chillibowl 2024 will be August 16, 17 & 18 at Townsend Park in Chilliwack.
Sponsored by Element Spray Foam
Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL!
Mission (Mission Fire Rescue Service)- No injuries were reported following a house fire Wednesday on Miller Crescent. The first-in truck encountered the house nearly completed
Fairfield Island – The 2024 Western Canada Baseball Association Championships are at Fairfield Island – Friday to Sunday – August 16, 17 and 18. Sponsored
Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Communities south of the Fraser River are one step closer to rapid transit now that all three contracts have been awarded for
District of Kent – Due to a motor vehicle incident involving a utility pole on Agassiz Avenue some residents will experience a power outage for