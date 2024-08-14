OBITUARY – Former Chilliwack MP Chuck Strahl Dies From Cancer

(Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl) – Statement from the Strahl Family on the Passing of the Honourable Chuck Strahl, P.C.



It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the news of the passing of our Dad, Chuck Strahl on August 13, 2024 in Chilliwack, BC after a courageous and exemplary battle with mesothelioma.



Born to Bill and Martha Strahl on February 25, 1957 in New Westminster, BC, Dad grew up in a logging family. They moved around rural BC in his early years, eventually settling in the community of Ryder Lake in Chilliwack when he was 10 years old, where Dad met the love of his life, Debby Bateman. They were married in 1975, and their relationship was a beautiful example of love, honour, commitment and companionship for nearly 50 years. Dad loved Mom with all his heart, and he made sure that his kids and everyone he met in his life knew it and saw it. They perfectly complimented each other and were hopelessly devoted to one another. They were blessed with four children: Karina, Mark, Loni and Kyla, who in turn blessed Mom and Dad with 13 grandchildren. Dad was so proud of his wife, children, their spouses, and his grandchildren and considered them his greatest joy and legacy.

Dad’s deep and abiding Christian faith was at the heart of who he was. He and Mom were members of the Chilliwack Alliance Church, where they grew in their faith together and served in many different leadership roles. Dad lived out his values in every aspect of his life, and was known for his honour, integrity and faithfulness to all those who knew him.



In 1993, Dad changed careers, running for public office and becoming a legislator after many years in the family logging business. He was elected as a federal Member of Parliament in six consecutive elections, serving the people of Chilliwack and the surrounding area for 18 years. He was a gifted communicator and leader. He served in a variety of prominent positions and was appointed to Cabinet in 2006, where he served in the roles of Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Indian and Northern Affairs and Minister of Transport until his retirement from politics in 2011. While he was a very successful politician with many accomplishments during his time in office, he didn’t let his job define who he was. He never lost sight of what was truly important: his faith, his family and his friends.



Our loss is deep and profound. Our Dad was our best friend, our greatest defender, our biggest promoter and our rock. We will share more details on his celebration of life in the days ahead and thank you for all of the love and sympathy that has already been shared.



Sincerely,



Karina, Mark, Loni and Kyla