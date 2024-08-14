FV Health Care Foundation Provides New Vital Signs Monitors for Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, thanks to the support of their donors Gulf & Fraser, recently provided Mission Memorial Hospital, ambulatory day care unit, with two new Welch Allyn Vital Signs Monitors.

The wireless, non invasive, equipment provides health care teams with real-time patient information that can monitor systolic and diastolic blood pressure in just fifteen seconds. State-of-the-art equipment such as this helps improve efficiency of charting by providing automatic vital signs information straight to a patients chart minimizing manual data entry error.

If you would like to support the Foundation in helping those at Mission Memorial Hospital please contact: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca or visit fvhcf.ca to learn more.