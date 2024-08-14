Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – August 14

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PHILLIPS, Ashley

Age: 24

Height: 5’3” ft

Weight: 141lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: August 13, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

LUNDERBY, Nathan

Age: 33

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault x2 and Mischief $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: August 13, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack