BC Highway Patrol are Looking for Info to Solve Recent Fatal Collisions in Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the following fatal collisions, including up to an hour prior to the collisions:
- Eastbound on Highway 1 between Langley and the Vedder Canal Bridge, Chilliwack, between 1:30 PM and 2:35 PM on Tuesday August 6, 2024. Contact BCHP – Chilliwack Constable Travis SINGH at (604) 702-4039 or email: travis.singh@rcmp-grc.gc.ca;
- The area of Highway 1 at exit 165 in Hope, westbound and eastbound, on Monday July 29, 2024, between midnight and 1:00 AM. Contact BCHP – Chilliwack at (604) 702-4039;
We need to find out what happened to our victims and bring closure to the families. Even the smallest piece of information matters, said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer.
Please download your dashcam even if you don’t think it is relevant. If you are a witness who hasn’t already spoken to police or you have dashcam, please contact BC Highway Patrol in Fort Nelson at (250) 774-3883, Chilliwack at (604) 702-4039, or Nelson at (250) 354-5180.