BC Highway Patrol are Looking for Info to Solve Recent Fatal Collisions in Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the following fatal collisions, including up to an hour prior to the collisions:

Eastbound on Highway 1 between Langley and the Vedder Canal Bridge, Chilliwack, between 1:30 PM and 2:35 PM on Tuesday August 6, 2024. Contact BCHP – Chilliwack Constable Travis SINGH at (604) 702-4039 or email: travis.singh@rcmp-grc.gc.ca;

The area of Highway 1 at exit 165 in Hope, westbound and eastbound, on Monday July 29, 2024, between midnight and 1:00 AM. Contact BCHP – Chilliwack at (604) 702-4039;