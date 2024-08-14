Another Major Winning Lotto Ticket in Abbotsford – August 13 Draw

Abbotsford – Wining lotto tickets have become a “thing” of late for Abbotsford. Recent winnings for $500,000 and $212,000 in past weeks.
Now it’s $500K Maxmillions in the August 13 Lotto Max Draw. No , no one won the $70M.
The info below:
Abbotsford – Wining lotto tickets have become a “thing” of late for Abbotsford. Recent winnings for $500,000 and $212,000 in past weeks.
Now it’s $500K Maxmillions in the August 13 Lotto Max Draw. No , no one won the $70M.
The info below:
Abbotsford – Wining lotto tickets have become a “thing” of late for Abbotsford. Recent winnings for $500,000 and $212,000 in past weeks. Now it’s $500K
Fraser Valley – BC Transit launched Umo in the Chilliwack Regional Transit System in January 2024, introducing the Umo Mobility app, reloadable Umo cards, and
Mission/Victoria – More people in the Mission area will benefit from a new state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanner that is now operational at Mission Memorial Hospital.
Fraser Valley – This continued concert celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber finally returns to BC after having now toured across Canada to sold out audiences