Another Major Winning Lotto Ticket in Abbotsford – August 13 Draw

Abbotsford – Wining lotto tickets have become a “thing” of late for Abbotsford. Recent winnings for $500,000 and $212,000 in past weeks.

Now it’s $500K Maxmillions in the August 13 Lotto Max Draw. No , no one won the $70M.

The info below:

2024 BCLC Maxmillions August 13

