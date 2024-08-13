NFL Buffalo Bills Place Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool on IR – This Might Lead to the End of his Term with the NFL Club

Abbotsford/Orchard Park, N.Y. (Sal Capaccio – WGR Sports Radio 550) – The Buffalo Bills have placed quarterback Shane Buechele and wide receiver Chase Claypool on Injured Reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. The injury to Claypool is the toe.

Claypool is a product of Abbotsford Senior Secondary football and has been with Pittsburgh, Miami, Chicago and Buffalo.

Clarification on Chase Claypool situation. By being placed on IR now, he is ineligible to return and play for the Bills as a “designated to return.” However, the team can work out an injury settlement within the next seven days. If that happens, he’ll be released with that settlement and eventually would be able to re-sign with the Bills for whatever amount of weeks that settlement is, +3 weeks. (amount of weeks of the settlement is not made public). In that scenario, once a settlement is reached, he could sign with another team at any time.