He’s Coming Home – 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke Returns To BC Lions

Vancouver (Matt Baker BC Lions) – He hinted at a return just a couple of weeks ago on a TSN CFL broadcast.

The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National quarterback and 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke is returning to the team. TSN reports it’s a three year deal through 2026. He may even see action this weekend. The Lions host Winnipeg at BC Place Stadium on Sunday.

Said Campbell: “From talking to Nathan, I know how excited he is to be back with the Lions and to get going. For this to happen, it also had to include Vernon Adams Jr. being here. Vernon will not be traded and is too good a player, too valuable a leader, and a huge part of our team.”

The Victoria-born Rourke was selected in round two (15th overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft and took the league by storm upon being named the starter for 2022.

In ten regular season games, Rourke had 25 touchdown passes and 3,349 passing yards while helping the Lions to a second-place finish in the West and first home playoff game since the 2016 campaign, returning from a foot injury to help take down the Calgary Stampeders in that year’s Western Semi-Final.

With a 436- yard performance in a win over Toronto in week three, Rourke broke Gerry Dattilio’s 41-year-old single-game passing record for Canadian quarterbacks. Rourke would then break his own record in back-to-back weeks with 477 yards in an August 6 win over Edmonton and 488 yards in a thrilling comeback victory at Calgary.

He became just the third quarterback in CFL history to win the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian, joining Dattilio and Russ Jackson.

Rourke signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2023 and would also have NFL stints with New England, the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons over the past two seasons.