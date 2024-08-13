Fatal Drowning Accident at Albert Dyck Park

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon (August 12 @ 5PM) the Abbotsford Police Department was called to Albert Dyck Park for a possible drowning. Information provided to us was that an adult male had entered the water and did not surface. Abbotsford Police frontline officers responded immediately to the call along with the Abbotsford Fire Department, BCEHS, and Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue. Unfortunately despite the efforts of first responders, the man could not be located.

Currently the park is closed to the Public. The RCMP Dive team is on scene to assist in the recovery of the man. The Abbotsford Police Department Victim Service Unit was deployed to the scene Monday and will be offering support to those affected in the days to come.

This incident is not suspicious at all and is being treated as a tragic event. Out of respect to the family, AbbyPD wont be releasing any further information at this time.