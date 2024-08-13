Cascades’ Best to Represent Canada at World University Golf Championships in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland

Fraser Valley/Finland – University of the Fraser Valley golfer Morgan Best is one of six Canadian University golfers that will don the Maple Leaf and represent Canada at the 2024 FISU World University Championships held in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland from August 27 – 30.

Best had a strong season with the Cascades, helping the team pick up a bronze medal at the Canada West Golf Championship and a fifth-place finish at the Golf Canada University / College Championship, while also showing some strong individual performances including a third-place finish at the Vikes Shootout.



Best will be joined on the women’s side by University of Guelph golfer Ela Jones, and Kristi Godkin of Wilfried Laurier University, while on the men’s side, Anthony Jomphe of Université de Montréal will join William Forgues of Université Laval, and John Paul Kahlert of the University of British Columbia to round out the Canadian contingent.

Leading the Canadian squad as team officials are Tara Savoie of the University of Waterloo, Adam Wagner of the University of Windsor and Kevin Corriveau of St. Clair College.

The competition will take place at Ruuhikoskigolf, rated as one of the best 100 golf courses in the Nordic Countries. Ruuhikoskigolf has organized many major competitions including the Finnish stroke-play Championship in 2019 and European Men’s Senior Team Championship in 2006.