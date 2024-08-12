Chilliwack Supports Ukraine – Ukrainian Independence Day Potluck – Sardis Park – Saturday August 24

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Supports Ukraine Saturday, August 24 for a picnic at Sardis Park to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

Please bring chairs for yourself and some food to share.

Folks are encouraged to wear their Ukrainian colours and symbols and there will be participation door prizes funded by United for Ukraine Local Love Fund by @uwbclm, @unitedway_bc. A great time to wear your Vyshyvanka!

If any CUAET holders wish to provide some music or dancing as entertainment, it will be greatly appreciated.

Weather backup plan will include another park with covered areas.

Facebook Info is here