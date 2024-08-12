Chiefs’ Athletic Therapist Takes Gig with Edmonton Oil Kings

Chiulliwack/Edmonton – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced Adrian Presnilla, their athletic therapist, has accepted a job with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

“Bittersweet, we’re losing a really good young man who works extremely hard and excels at his craft.” Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney commented, “It would be pretty selfish of us if we weren’t trying to promote, not only our players but also our staff. Junior hockey is a stepping stone in one’s development and we were honoured to play a part in that for Adrian. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this young man in the NHL one day soon”

The Abbotsford native completed his Bachelors of Science in Biology and Bachelors of Kinesiology in Exercise Science at UFV. He then made his way to Calgary, where he completed his post-graduate Advanced Certificate in Athletic Therapy at Mount Royal University. While in Alberta, Presnilla worked with athletes and teams from all levels. But, it was always a dream of his to get back to the Fraser Valley to work in junior hockey and with the last two seasons under his belt, the dream came true.

“As I take the next step in my career, I’m experiencing a mix of excitement for the future and nostalgia for leaving such a distinguished organization. My time here has been truly special, and I am deeply thankful to have been part of this incredible community in Chilliwack.” Adrian said. “I greatly appreciate all the relationships and memories that I’ve been able to create over the past few years. A heartfelt thank you goes to the coaching staff for their unwavering support. Working alongside such a dedicated and talented group of coaches, committed to developing young hockey players both on and off the ice, has been an absolute privilege. I also want to recognize the front office staff for their tireless efforts in ensuring the Chiefs players continue to thrive here in Chilliwack. A special shout-out goes to Brian Gillespie and Matthew Benjamin. Their hard work and commitment behind the scenes have been crucial to the Chiefs’ success, and I am truly grateful for everything they’ve done.”

“It’s difficult to fully express how much I’ve enjoyed my time with the Chiefs and the Chilliwack community. Working here has been an absolute honour and a pleasure, and I will miss it greatly.” Presnilla added.

“He will be missed throughout our organization and in our community. That said, we are excited to watch him continue to grow in his profession and as a person” Maloney also added.