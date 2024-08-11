Huskers and Rams Win Big in Week Four of BCFC 2024 Season

Fraser Valley – The BCFC August 10 games were under muggy and somewhat smokey skies.

The Valley Huskers Football Club pulled off an incredible 20-point victory against the Kodiaks winning 48-28 in PG. It was a tough trip, but the team showed true grit and determination, fighting through every challenge. A stark contrast from being shut out by Okanagan last week.

Next up, the Huskers host the Westshore Rebels and note the start time – 3PM on Saturday August 17 at Exhibition Field.

The Langley Rams pulled the win in Nanaimo, Saturday night on their first of two games on the road before returning home on August 24. The Rams beat the Vancouver Island Raiders 28-17.

Next up for the Rams, a trip to Kamloops for a 6PM tilt on Saturday August 17.