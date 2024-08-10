Weekend Staffing Challenges and Protocol at Mission Memorial Hospital – August 10 and 11

Mission (Fraser Health) – Due to physician staffing challenges a temporary service adaption will be in place at Mission Memorial Hospital, between Saturday, August, 10 at 6:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 11, at 8:00 a.m.

During this time, emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic first aid, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital: https://ow.ly/KWZj50SVh5c

In plain English – a staffing shortage that affects the ER.

A similar situation happened on August 2 and 3 during the BC Day Long Weekend.

From Fraser Health: Fraser Health advises Mission and surrounding area residents that due to physician staffing challenges at Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Health is implementing a temporary service adaptation notice between Saturday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 11, at 8:00 a.m.

During this time, emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic first aid, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

All patients in the emergency department by 6 p.m. will be seen by an emergency department physician who will ensure they get the care they need. In order to ensure physicians can see all patients waiting in the emergency department and support the wellness of medical staff who are working hard to maintain emergency services at Mission Memorial Hospital, service adaptations will begin at 6 p.m. for new patients presenting to the emergency department.

Those requiring urgent care after 6 p.m. are advised to seek treatment at a local Urgent and Primary Care Centre or emergency department, including Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Fraser Health has coordinated this service adaptation with B.C. Emergency Health Services to ensure patients requiring a high-level of care are directed or transferred to an appropriate hospital emergency service.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 9-1-1 immediately and will be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you need trusted health advice, you can call Fraser Health Virtual Care at 1-800-314-0999 to speak with a registered nurse from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. You can also call 8-1-1 outside of those hours to speak with a health service navigator or a registered nurse.

We appreciate your patience and support as we address these Health Human Resource challenges and thank our staff, medical staff and BC Emergency Health Services staff for their commitment to providing quality care.