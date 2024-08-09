Skip to content

Wildfire on Liumchen Mountain – On the Canadian-US Border

Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake – Friday evening August 9, and another fire just hours after a lightning storm rattled through the area, another wildfire. BC Wildfire Service listed this fire as just under one hectare, out of control and growing.

BCWS says this is east of Liumchen Mountain and the Liumchen Ecological Reserve. This is southeast of Cutus Lake and Lindell Beach and right on the Canadian-US border.

FVN has been told that access to the area by vehicle is almost non existent.

FVRD Area H Director Taryn Dixon posted that even though she is out of town, she is monitoring the situation.

