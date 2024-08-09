FV Health Care Foundation – Run For Hope – Fraser Canyon Hospital – October 5

Hope – Get ready to lace up your running shoes and join in for a fun day at Run for Hope in Hope !

Taking place on October 5, this 5k run/walk loop starts at Fraser Canyon Hospital and along the Coquihalla River, Thacker Park, and back to the hospital.

By participating in Run for Hope, you’ll not only have a great time but also will make a meaningful difference in the community. Your support will directly benefit Fraser Canyon Hospital, helping to provide essential resources and support the greatest need.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a relaxing stroll, this loop, meandering along the serene Coquihalla River and through the charming Thacker Park, promises something for everyone. And yes, it’s a dog-friendly event—so bring your furry friend along for the fun!

The action starts at 10:00 am sharp, with registration opening an hour earlier at 9:00 am. Leading the pack will be the dynamic Garrison Running Co., making sure everyone—from marathoners to stroller-pushers—has a blast.

“The route is still absolutely stunning,” says Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “We keep coming back to this beautiful trail because it’s perfect for all abilities. We’ve had everyone from competitive runners to leisurely dog walkers join in. It’s a true community event, and the whole family can enjoy it.”

Ready to join? Pre-register online at fvhcf.ca/runforhope for just $10 per participant. Plus, this year, there’s a cool new online pledge system to help you boost those fundraising efforts.

“We are happy to have Hope McDonald’s onboard this year as a sponsor to help increase the impact we have on the community.” shared Robert Beischer, Fund Development Coordinator FVHCF. “Every dollar raised goes towards purchasing much-needed equipment for Fraser Canyon Hospital—so not only will you be getting some exercise, but you’ll be doing it for a great cause.”

For more details and to secure your spot, visit fvhcf.ca/runforhope or call at 1-877-661-0314.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for essential equipment and programs that keep our community thriving. We proudly serve Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

Click here to set up your fundraising page.