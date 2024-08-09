Skip to content

Fraser Health – Abbotsford and Fraser Valley Drug Alert – Dark Purple Powder Sold as Down, Tested Positive for MDMA (Ecstasy)

Home
Community
Health & Lifestyle
Fraser Health – Abbotsford and Fraser Valley Drug Alert – Dark Purple Powder Sold as Down, Tested Positive for MDMA (Ecstasy)

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued a drug alert as of Friday August 9.

This is for Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.

A Dark purple powder sold as Down tested positive for MDMA (Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, and molly or mandy, is a potent empathogen–entactogen with stimulant and minor psychedelic properties.) No fentanyl or benzodiazepines were detected.

Key messages for people who use substances:

  • Use less than you normally would
  • Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount
  • Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you 
  • Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed
  • Know the signs of an overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)
  • Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)
  • Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)
  • Get naloxone from these locations:           
https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/overdose-prevention-and-response/naloxone

Key messages for organizations:

  • Discuss harm reduction strategies with clients, as appropriate
  • Review the organization’s toxic drug event response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks
  • Frequently check areas where toxic drug events might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces
  • Ensure staff know how to respond to a toxic drug event, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone
  • Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)
  • Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose 
  • For more information and videos:

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts