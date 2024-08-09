Fraser Health – Abbotsford and Fraser Valley Drug Alert – Dark Purple Powder Sold as Down, Tested Positive for MDMA (Ecstasy)

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued a drug alert as of Friday August 9.
This is for Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.
A Dark purple powder sold as Down tested positive for MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, and molly or mandy, is a potent empathogen–entactogen with stimulant and minor psychedelic properties.) No fentanyl or benzodiazepines were detected.
Key messages for people who use substances:
- Use less than you normally would
- Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount
- Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you
- Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed
- Know the signs of an overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)
- Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)
- Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)
- Get naloxone from these locations:
Key messages for organizations:
- Discuss harm reduction strategies with clients, as appropriate
- Review the organization’s toxic drug event response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks
- Frequently check areas where toxic drug events might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces
- Ensure staff know how to respond to a toxic drug event, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone
- Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)
- Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose
- For more information and videos: