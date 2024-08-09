Fraser Health – Abbotsford and Fraser Valley Drug Alert – Dark Purple Powder Sold as Down, Tested Positive for MDMA (Ecstasy)

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued a drug alert as of Friday August 9.

This is for Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.

A Dark purple powder sold as Down tested positive for MDMA (Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, and molly or mandy, is a potent empathogen–entactogen with stimulant and minor psychedelic properties.) No fentanyl or benzodiazepines were detected.

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of an overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

Get naloxone from these locations:

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/overdose-prevention-and-response/naloxone

Key messages for organizations: