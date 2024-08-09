Fatal ATV Collision on Tamahi Forest Service Road Prompts Safety Warning

Tamahi FSR – On holiday Monday afternoon (August 5 @5PM), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle incident involving an ATV at the 20-km mark of Tamahi Forest Service Road.

Upon arrival, first responders located an ATV which had been driven off the road, and down an embankment. Despite life saving efforts, the male rider was declared deceased at the scene.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time”, stated Inspector Harinder Kheleh, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “This is the sixth fatal collision involving ATV’s in the region and the fourth since April. This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the importance of ATV safety and we urge all riders to take the necessary precautions and prioritize their safety and the safety of others.”

ATV Safety Recommendations

Before you ride

Wear proper gear : Helmets, goggles, gloves and boots.

: Helmets, goggles, gloves and boots. Pre-ride inspection : Check tires, brakes, lights, signals, oil, fuel and any damage.

: Check tires, brakes, lights, signals, oil, fuel and any damage. Know your machine : Read the owner’s manual and know how to operate the controls, features, weight and handling.

: Read the owner’s manual and know how to operate the controls, features, weight and handling. Carry a safety kit : Include a first aid kit, tool kit for minor repairs, radio and/or phone, and map/GPS.

: Include a first aid kit, tool kit for minor repairs, radio and/or phone, and map/GPS. Have a plan : Inform someone of your riding plan and estimated return time. Carry identification and emergency contact information.

: Inform someone of your riding plan and estimated return time. Carry identification and emergency contact information. Take a safety training course

During the ride

Ride sober : Never operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

: Never operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Ride at your skill level : Avoid challenging terrain until more experienced.

: Avoid challenging terrain until more experienced. Stay on trails : Respect private property and stay on marked trails.

: Respect private property and stay on marked trails. Ride defensively: Be aware of other riders and obstacles. Keep a safe distance from other riders.

For more tips, please visit BC RCMP.