Commercial Truck Route Construction UPDATE – Highway 7 in Mission – Single Lane Alternating Lanes – August 9 to 12

Mission – Drivers are advised of an upcoming lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray and Stave Lake streets as construction continues to improve the commercial truck route through Mission.

Highway 7 will be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets from 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The work is necessary to stabilize the slope on the bank below the highway. The complexity of the project requires the lane closure over multiple days. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect and drivers must obey all signage and traffic-control personnel.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route.

For updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca