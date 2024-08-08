The Return of the Garlic to Fantasy Farms – Stinking Rose Garlic Festival – September 21 and 22

Chilliwack (chillsounds/Fantasy Farms) – GARLIC IS BACK, BABY!

The very first Stinking Rose Garlic Festival will be held at Chilliwack’s amazing Fantasy Farms, September 21 and 22, continuing the tradition of the Chilliwack Garlic Festival at this unique chillsounds “Partnered Event”.

It’s 2 days of festival, with garlic farmers showcasing their harvest, and food vendors providing an amazing assortment of garlic-based treats! There’s also fun and games for the whole family.

On Saturday night, starting at 6PM the music begins well into the evening, including a FOUR ACT lineup including:

-Joe Matheson

-The Unbranded

-Molten Blues

-The Maybelles

This is an all-ages family-friendly event. Old Yale Brewing will be on site to provide some fabulous beverage options, include non-alcohol.

Tickets available for “just the garlic harvest” if you’re only staying for the day, and tickets for the Stinking Rose Music Festival…you choose! Day tickets $12 and early bird Saturday Night concert tickets for $25, give you access to garlic fest during the day.

If you would like to come on Sunday, you’ll be able to experience the Garlic Pancake Breakfast.

Mmmm…good never smelled so stinking.

Facebook page info is here.