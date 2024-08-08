FV Health Care Foundation – Run For Hope – Fraser Canyon Hospital – October 5

Hope – Get ready to lace up your running shoes and join in for a fun day at Run for Hope in Hope !

Taking place on October 5, this 5k run/walk loop starts at Fraser Canyon Hospital and along the Coquihalla River, Thacker Park, and back to the hospital.

By participating in Run for Hope, you’ll not only have a great time but also will make a meaningful difference in the community. Your support will directly benefit Fraser Canyon Hospital, helping to provide essential resources and support the greatest need.

Event details: Fraser Canyon Hospital, October 5, Registration starts: 9AM and the start time is 10 AM

Lace up, hit the trails, and make a positive impact together at Run for Hope.

Click here to set up your fundraising page.