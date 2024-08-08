2024 Fraser Valley Women’s Expo – October 24 to 27 – Heritage Park

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo, will be October 25-27 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

This exciting event offers a wide range of experiences, from hip fashions, beauty, art, home decor and skincare, to vintage and pop-up shops, health products, sweet treats, delicious foods, stage presenters, and a captivating fashion show.

Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere with free samples, modern technologies, household products you didn’t know you needed, and a huge array of accessories and gifts

Join thousands of women who gather each year to explore 150 booths featuring shopping, food, entertainment, stage speakers, and lots of free samples and prizes.

Tickets are just $9, available online and at the door.

Facebook information is here.