Top Gun It on BC Transit for the Abbotsford Airshow – August 10 and 11

Abbotsford – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford announce the return of the Airshow Shuttle, running August 10 – 11.

The shuttle, which connects to Route 66 Fraser Valley Express, will run on Saturday August 10 and Sunday, August 11, between 9:40 a.m. and 6:05 p.m.

This shuttle will leave from the Bourquin Exchange, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, Maclure and Townline, as well as the Highstreet Mall, before arriving at the Abbotsford Airshow site. The first three shuttles of the day will depart Highstreet Mall at 9:40, 10:00 and 10:20 a.m.

For the full schedule and route map, click here.

Please note that transfers between the 66 FVX and the Airshow Shuttle, and other Central Fraser Valley services, are not valid.

To learn more about the Abbotsford Airshow, click here.

